Following demand, Pathaan to have an 8:30 am show in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s craze among his fans is increasing day by day and fast filling of advance tickets for ‘Pathaan’ is proof of it. The makers have got an unexpected response and the film has set various new records before its release. Keeping in mind the rapid filling of advance tickets which is unprecedented, makers now decided to show Pathaan in theatres early in the morning too.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer has become the first Bollywood film to have an early 8:30 am show at Hyderabad’s iconic Mukta A2 Ramakrishna theatre. The theatre will have a show so early for the first time in its history.

History created by #Pathaan🔥



PATHAAN becomes the 1st film to have an 8:30 am show at Hyderabad’s Mukta A2 Ramakrishna theatre. It has never happened before for an Indian FILM.

#PathaanAdvanceBookings #Pathaan #SRK #SRKCFC #JohnAbraham #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/u7DBDOi3mo — Shubham Shah (@bollywoodWaalah) January 22, 2023

Various film analysts are of the opinion that ‘Pathaan’ will break all records on the box office. The movie does not have early morning shows only in Hyderabad but also in other cities of India. According to multiple reports, Pathaan makers are releasing the film in shows as early as 6 am across India due to its unprecedented demand.

Gaiety cinema in Mumbai, a part of the G7 multiplex, decided to screen Pathaan at 9 am on its opening day, citing Bollywood Hungama. As Pathaan is setting new records, makers would be expecting a huge box office collection.

The movie is directed by Siddhart Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.