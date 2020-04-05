Food distribution, corona awareness by Asif Hussain

Hyderabad: Sakina Foundation chairman Mr. Asif Hussain Sohail Is distributing 2000 food packets to the needy at each meal for breakfast, lunch & dinner (6000Packs).

If anyone would like to volunteer in packing or distributing the food packets in respective areas please SMS / message on the helpline number :

800 800 8012

Kindly mention if you would volunteer for packing or distribution.

Note: We Don’t Accept Any Cash /Cheque / Monetary Donation’s.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.