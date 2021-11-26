Food poisoning: 15 students of Saroonagar BC welfare hostel fall ill

Hyderabad: Fifteen students from the BC Welfare hostel at Saroonagar were admitted to the Niloufer Government Hospital at Nampally after suspected food poisoning at their hostel on Friday night.

According to the sources, after having dinner the children developed vomitings and fatigue upon which they were rushed to Osmania General hospital, later they were shifted to the Niloufer children’s hospital at Red Hills Nampally.

The children were immediately given treatment and their condition is stable.

Children complained that polluted water and contaminated food is believed to be the reason behind the food poisoning. The concerned hostel warden has been turning a blind eye towards the pathetic condition of the hostel.