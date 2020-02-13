Food poisoning: Minor boy dies after taking food in hotel

A+ A-

Hyderabad: After taking food in a hotel located at Begumpet, a seven year old minor boy died.

According to the details, a software employee, Ravi Narayana and his wife, Sri Vidya, residents of Bengaluru, came to Hyderabad along with their two children, Varun (8) and Vehan (7) for attending an interview at US consulate located at Begumpet, Hyderabad. The couple had hired a room in a hotel at Begumpet.

They took kadai paneer and roti in the hotel. After taking food, Ravi Narayana’s health got deteriorated and later his son Vehan also got affected. He started vomitting. Later, he died.

The father of the boy Ravi Narayana lodged a complaint with Begumpet police station that his son died after taking food in the hotel.

Inspector of Police, Begumpet, Mr. P. Srinivasa Rao told that after conducting postmortem, the dead body of the boy was handed over to the parents.

Report of the forensic laboratory is also being obtained.

A case has been registered and investigations have been started.