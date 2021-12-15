Football legend Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Football legend Lionel Messi visited the site of Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday, where he toured the pavilions of the United Arab Emirates and Argentina, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Lionel Messi met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

Lionel Messi with Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

The football legend and Global Ambassador of Expo 2020 Dubai, Lionel Messi was Expo-loring the greatest showcase of human brilliance and achievement.#Expo2020 #Dubai@NouraAlKaabi@uaeatexpo pic.twitter.com/IdETSlBO9h — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) December 13, 2021

“Each pavilion has its own thing, its own place, it shows you its culture, its country, and it makes you see and learn from each one of them,” Messi told Expo reporters.

On the incredible transformation of the Expo from February of 2020 to now, Messi said: “The visit was fantastic. I came in 2020, [when] there wasn’t a lot of stuff, and I come back at this time and find all I have experienced. …I was surprised. Within a year, they turned it into something extraordinary.”

Videos and photos shared by Expo visitors showed crowds surrounding Messi as he wandered around different parts of the world’s largest fair, including the famous waterfall near Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park.

Messi in Dubai 😊 pic.twitter.com/VOWIMAYF1d — Vini Jr (@ViniDaGoat) December 13, 2021

Videos were also shared showing fans chasing the golf cart that Messi was transporting across the site.

Lionel Messi, signed up for the Expo 2020 Dubai, and has taken on an international role to serve as an ambassador for the world’s largest show.

In July 2021, Expo 2020 organizers released a video showing him kicking a ball over the iconic Al Wasl Dome, to celebrate the three-month countdown to the event.

Lionel Messi had signed on with Expo 2020 Dubai as an ambassador. Photo: WAM

Messi for Expo 2020 Dubai! Football legend Lionel Messi kicks off the countdown until @Expo2020Dubai. 🙌🙌#Expo2020Dubai #LionelMessi pic.twitter.com/DVoXZTBCnT — Luis Magbanta (@LMagbanta) July 5, 2021

Portuguese football legend Luis Figo also paid a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday as part of Mastercard’s #pricelesssurprises.

Football legend Luís Figo honoured us with a visit to the pitch at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of Mastercard’s #pricelesssurprises even taking to the pitch for a quick match of the beautiful game!#Expo2020 #Dubai@LuisFigo @mastercardmea pic.twitter.com/vB4chdSAgm — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) December 13, 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai have crossed 6.35 million in the period up to December 13 following its opening on October 1.

The expo will run until March 31, 2022 and features more than 200 pavilions – including 192 country pavilions – as well as up to 60 events daily.