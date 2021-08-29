Footpath mafia extorting money from roadside traders in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In spite of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation campaign to safeguard the Pedestrians’ Rights and end the illegal occupation of footpaths the condition of many city footpaths is still worse.

People are appreciating the GHMC campaign while the political leaders are trying to create hurdles in their action against the illegal footpath occupiers and terming the campaign as action against the small traders and their harassment.

According to a GHMC survey, more than 80% of footpath is being encroached by the owners of property abutting the footpath and encroaching the footpath areas for their businesses.

During the survey, it was found that these small traders on footpath are not doing business for free but they are paying to a mafia who are extorting money from them due to which the GMC is also demolishing the permanent structures on the footpath.

Actions are being taken to shift those who are doing business on footpath.

The Director Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management Mr Vishwajeet Kampany told that those whose occupation has been ended and if they come back to occupy the land once again, heavy penalties shall be imposed on them. Even then, if they continue their illegal occupation penal cases shall be filed against them to send them to jail.

On behalf of the Telangana Government the GHMC is running a campaign to end the illegal occupation of footpath and Nallah lands. In spite of this campaign, the citizens believe that there are no results to be seen on the ground.

But according to the officials, in the wake of this campaign, the property owners are voluntarily demarcating their property limits.

The GHMC Department of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management shall undertake campaign in the old city from the next week against the illegal occupation of the footpaths.