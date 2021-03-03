For first time post nikah with Mufti Anas, Sana Khan gets papped

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who married to Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas last year, was spotted for the first time post her nikah in Mumbai. Sana was seen wearing a hijab with black high heels and stepping out of the car on Monday.

When shutterbugs called out her name and requested her to pose, Sana Khan simply waved at them and walked away. The video has went viral on social media. Check out the video here:

Sana Khan quit acting

In October last year, Sana Khan took to her Instagram and announced that she is quitting showbiz forever. Sana penned a lengthy note and expressed that the entertainment industry has given her all kinds of fame, honour and wealth but she has realised that she should not make “wealth and fame” her only goal. She then added that from now on, she will “serve humanity” and follow the order of her Creator. Sana went on to call it her “happiest moment” and asked fans to always remember her in their prayers.

Her marriage with Mufti Anas

Almost after a month on November 20, Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas in a private ceremony. She made the wedding announcement by sharing a picture with her husband which she captioned as, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”

Sana Khan became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss Season 6. She is best known for her roles in films such as Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.