For Mirzapur actor Divyenndu Sharma performance matters over number of hits

Mumbai, Nov 9 : Actor Divyenndu Sharma, who is currently winning plaudits as Munna Tripathi on Mirzapur 2, says performances matter to him rather than the number of hits he scores.

“I feel blessed on receiving so much love from the audience. They have accepted me and loved me so far. I just want to keep doing good work and entertain people. I want people to know me for my performances rather the number of hits I give. I believe in quality over quantity,” Divyenndu told IANS.

Speaking of his dream project, he added: “I want to do a show like ‘Fargo’. There’s so much good content happening around us. It’s an amazing time to be an actor.”

Divyenndu has also made a mark in films like “Pyar Ka Punchnama”, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, and “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”.

