For Mirzapur actor Divyenndu Sharma performance matters over number of hits

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 9:40 am IST
For Mirzapur actor Divyenndu Sharma performance matters over number of hits

Mumbai, Nov 9 : Actor Divyenndu Sharma, who is currently winning plaudits as Munna Tripathi on Mirzapur 2, says performances matter to him rather than the number of hits he scores.

“I feel blessed on receiving so much love from the audience. They have accepted me and loved me so far. I just want to keep doing good work and entertain people. I want people to know me for my performances rather the number of hits I give. I believe in quality over quantity,” Divyenndu told IANS.

Speaking of his dream project, he added: “I want to do a show like ‘Fargo’. There’s so much good content happening around us. It’s an amazing time to be an actor.”

READ:  SC stays EC order revoking Kamal Nath's star campaigner status for MP bypolls

Divyenndu has also made a mark in films like “Pyar Ka Punchnama”, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, and “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 9:40 am IST
Back to top button