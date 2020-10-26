For proof, flood-hit families asked to record pictures and videos

Hyderabad: One would come across stinking heaps at every corner as he walks through the lanes and roads of Hyderabad. The incessant rains for almost two weeks have flooded the houses with both rain water and drainage waste, damaging every single household item.

Now that the rains have end and the city comes back to normal the residents were seen cleaning and washing their houses. However, the flood affected homes are advised to take videos and pictures of their houses before cleaning.

Photos and videos could help to apply for relief funds.

People are asked to take a video of 3-4 minutes with no interruption, making sure that everything is visible properly. And when the video is shoot make sure that the house number, names of the family members, damaged caused is properly said.

Also the pictures of partially destroyed documents or valuables must be taken.

And to keep the video safe it is recommended to forward on other cells or mail them.