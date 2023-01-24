For some, white rulers are still their master: Rijiju on BBC documentary

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday made a scathing attack apparently on a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has sparked controversy since its release, and said some people have still not gotten over their “colonial intoxication” and for them “whites” are still their “rulers”.

“For some people, the white rulers are still the masters whose decision on India is final and not the decision of the Supreme Court of India or the will of the people of India,” Rijiju tweeted in Hindi tagging his earlier tweet on the minority in the country, who he claimed were moving forward with positivity.

Two days back, Rijiju also said: “Some people in India still haven’t gotten over the colonial intoxication. They consider BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the country’s dignity and image to any extent to please their moral masters.”

Rijiju, while reacting to an opinion piece shared by a national daily, said: “Minorities, or for that matter, every community in India is moving ahead positively. India’s image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. PM @narendramodi Ji’s voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians.”

Last week, India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Modi, describing it as a ‘propaganda piece’ designed to push a discredited narrative.

“We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity, and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing on January 19.

The MEA spokesperson added that the documentary is a reflection of individuals who are peddling this narrative again.

Meanwhile, in a strong response to the BBC documentary on Saturday, more than 300 eminent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing “unrelenting prejudice” towards India and its leader.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price responding to a media query on Monday said: “I’m not familiar with the documentary you’re referring to, however, I am very familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies.”