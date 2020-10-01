For the first time in three year, Telangana receives the highest rainfall

Hyderabad: For the first time in three years Telangana has recorded the highest Southwest Monsoon rainfall. The state received 1,102 mm rainfall as on Wednesday which is 45 per cent more than normal rainfall of 759.6 mm for years.

Earlier, in 2016 Telangana recorded second higtest rainfall of 912.2 mm.

Warangal Urban district received 130 per cent excess rainfall, followed by Wanaparthy with 126 per cent and Mahabubabad with 106 per cent excess rainfall. Nirmal is the only district to have received 10 per cent less than normal rainfall.

Apart from climatic changes, the increased rainfall is largely being attributed to an increased green cover in the State.





Furthermore as reported by Telangana Today, about 5-6 percent green cover increased since the state formation. As per the biannual forest survey conducted by Forests Survey of India, the forest cover in Telangana has increased by 3.7 percent from 40.84 49.05 lakh acres in 2014-15 to 49.05 lakh acres in 2019. The State government has planted over 207 crore saplings under the Haritha Haaram program inside and outside forests since its launch.