For the first time, RSS affiliate to observe Ramzan all through the month

Hyderabad: Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is gearing up to observe Ramzan all through the month across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier too, the affiliate used to host iftar but for the first time, it has decided to observe Ramzan throughout the month.

MRM is planning to hold iftar for the first 20 days across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh whereas, during the last 10 days, it will be observing Eid Milap.

Senior RSS leader and MRM patron Indresh Kumar has asked the affiliate branches to focus on Hyderabad and Vijaywada.

RSS leader praises seventh Nizam of Hyderabad

Recently, the RSS leader praised the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan for helping the Indian government financially during the war against China and Pakistan.

Speaking at the 136th birthday celebration of the erstwhile ruler which was held at Women’s college, OU, he highlighted the fact that Nizam gave importance to women’s education and said that the ruler had established institutions not only for men but also for women.

Ramzan in Hyderabad

Ramzan in Hyderabad and other cities of India will begin either on April 2 or 3 based on the sighting of the crescent.

The upcoming is going to be special as it will be the first Ramzan after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

During the last two Ramzans, COVID restrictions were in place due to which people were reluctant to visit the crowded places. Apart from it, businesses were also impacted during the month.