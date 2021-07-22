For the first time, Saudi women soldiers guard during Hajj

Riyadh: For the first time in Arab history, female soldiers are standing guard to maintain law and order during Hajj in Makkah.

Female soldiers were seen at the Grand Mosque in khaki uniforms, hip-length coats, baggy pants, and a black hat over a headscarf covering their hair.

Mona is the first female security guard to be posted as a soldier in Makkah.

Mona has decided to join the army only after being influenced by her father, she has become a part of the Saudi women soldiers group. Dozens of female soldiers have been deployed in Islam’s birthplace since April to protect pilgrims visiting Makkah and Madinah.

Posted in military attire, Mona works in her shifts in Makkah and takes care of the security arrangements at the Grand Mosque and the facilities of the Haj pilgrims.

Mona, who studied psychology, believes that the family supported her in joining the army. They believe that it is a matter of pride for them to serve the religion, serve the country and serve the guests of Allah.

Saudi crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman instituted the Vision 2030 reform to help modernize the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

New reform allowed Muslim women in the country to start driving and travel without the permission of their guardians and have greater control over family issues.

This year, the Saudi government has set the Hajj for the second year in a row for its citizens, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.