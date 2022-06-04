Forbidden from meeting each other, man, lover consume poison in UP

Bareilly: A man and his lover allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at their respective homes here after they were forbidden from meeting each other by their family members, police said.

The deceased were identified as Arjun (21) and Kiran (20), both residents of Brahimpur village under Bhuta Police station. The two were neighbours, they said.

Arjun and Kiran consumed poison at their homes on Friday night. Their family members took them to a hospital where they died during treatment, the police said.

Station House Officer of Bhuta police station Arvind Kumar said, “The bodies were recovered on Saturday morning and sent for a post-mortem examination.”

According to villagers, Arjun and Kiran were romantically involved for the last two years against the wishes of their family members. A few days ago, the two were forbidden from meeting each other by their parents.