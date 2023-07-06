Forceful conversation in Bengal: CBI lodges FIR against 7 persons

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that they have lodged a case against seven persons for their alleged involvement in the forceful conversion of two brothers to Islam.

The incident has been reported from the Malda district of West Bengal.

According to information, the federal probe agency initially lodged a preliminary inquiry into the matter. Later, they filed an FIR.

“We submitted the report before the Calcutta High Court on May 10. After going through the report, the High Court directed us to lodge a case in this matter,” said the official.

According to the information, Buddhu Mandal (illiterate) and Gaurang Mandal (class Vth pass) are real brothers. Parbati Mandal is married to Buddhu Mandal while Kalabati is married to Gaurang Mandal. Both the brothers work as daily wage laborers.

On November 24, 2021, both brothers went missing. Later on, a missing complaint in this respect was filed with the local police station.

Their family was informed by the police that both had opted for Islam and had used to offer Namaz at Sujapur village. The family alleged that their complaint was also torn by one Habib SK, a civic volunteer.

The family pursued the complaint and both the brothers were later rescued by police from one Khurshid Sheikh.

When they were being produced before a local court, a mob gathered over there.

“Khurshid Sekh, Nazu Sekh, and Barkatti Sekh were among the persons who had gathered. After the court proceedings, the mob took both the brothers with them,” said the official.

In March 2022, Gaurang ran away from their clutches and his family members. He told his family that he wanted to live with his wife and that his life was in danger. He told his family that he was forced to convert to Islam and later held hostage at the house of Seikh. His movements were restricted by the accused. Later, the mob again took him away.

Now, the CBI has lodged an FIR and is looking into the matter.