Forces do not want India to be copper maker: Sterlite CEO

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 7:03 am IST
Chennai, Aug 18 : With the Madras High Court dismissing Vedanta Ltd’s plea to reopen its Sterlite Copper in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin, a top official of the copper smelter claimed that “certain forces” are bent at stopping the country’s ability to be be self-sufficient in the key metal.

“It is also disheartening to note that at a time when our nation is forced to depend on hostile neighbours for copper imports, certain forces are conspiring to stifle our nation’s ability to be an independent copper manufacturer,” Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar was quoted as saying in a statement.

He, however, did not name the neighbouring countries from where India imports copper.

“At no point in our operations were any concerns about pollution raised by the appropriate authorities. We will, therefore, be pursuing all available legal remedies in the pursuit of justice over the coming days,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

