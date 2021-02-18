Foreign diplomats briefed on security situation in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 18 : The 24-member delegation of foreign diplomats were briefed on Thursday by officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army about the security situation in the union territory.

Government sources said the senior officers of the security forces briefed the delegation about counter radicalisation measures, community engagement and also the steps the army is taking to motivate militants to surrender arms and abjure violence.

“The delegation was also briefed on Pakistan’s continuing efforts to encourage and sponsor terrorism and infiltration in J&K.

“Steps have been taken by the security forces to address the problems posed by balancing Covid restrictions so that minimal inconvenience is caused to the people.

“Pakistan’s attempt to use drones for arms dropping and underground tunnels to facilitate infiltration were also highlighted in addition to the attempts made by forces across the border to recruit youth for terrorism through information warfare”, sources said.

The security scenario post Article 370 abrogation was also discussed and the delegation was briefed about the deft handling of the law and order situation in which not a single human life was lost.

“To identify with the people, 44 army goodwill schools are presently functioning in J&K and the people are very eager to get their children admitted to these schools to ensure a better future for them”, sources added.

The delegation is scheduled to call on Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha in the winter capital Jammu later in the day. The delegation members will also meet some social, political and media persons in Jammu before concluding their two-day visit to J&K.

