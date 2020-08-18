Foreigners holding J-1 or J-1X visas allowed in India

New Delhi, Aug 18 : Foreign nationals holding journalist (J-1) visa and their dependents holding J-1X visa were on Tuesday permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to visit India.

The ministry also directed the concerned authorities to restore with immediate effect J-1 or J-1X visas of foreign nationals which have been suspended.

However, if the validity of such visas has expired, the foreign nationals may obtain a fresh J-1 or J1X visa, as the case may be, from the Indian missions or posts concerned, said an order issued by the foreigners’ division of the MHA.

The Ministry has also decided that the existing restrictions on incoming passenger traffic into India through the immigration check-posts will not apply in respect of these categories of foreign nationals.

However, with respect to quarantine and all other health or Covid-19 related matters, the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) shall be adhered to.

The facility would be an addition to the categories of foreign nationals who were permitted to enter India as per the ministry’s June 30 and August 7 orders.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.