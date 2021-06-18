Foreigners must register COVID vaccine status before arriving in Saudi

Riyadh: All foreign citizens coming to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia must register their status of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus online before their arrival in the Kingdom, the Saudi press agency reported on Wednesday.

The general authority of civil aviation authority said in a circular that online registration can be done by accessing the link: 2u .pw / C9Ab2 and will help speed up immigration procedures and reduce passenger waiting time at ports of entry.

"#الجوازات" تدعو جميع القادمين إلى المملكة من غير السعوديين من المحصنين وغير المحصنين لتسجيل اللقاحات إلكترونيًا.https://t.co/2eB5qXbVQx#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/tJNPb4MY5R — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 16, 2021

This move, which applies to citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, holders of new visas of all kinds, residents and their companions, both the immune and unvaccinated, comes in line with the efforts made by the Kingdom to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus to ensure its security and the safety of citizens and residents in the Kingdom.

Registration is only available to those who have completed the following approved vaccination doses:

Two doses for the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna.

One dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Presenting proof for vaccination on arrival.



Those who have received a single dose of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines cannot register on the site, and will be imposed institutional quarantine procedures upon arrival.

All travelers must adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures while completing their entry procedures, GACA circular stated.

As per media reports, police in Saudi Arabia on Thursday have arrested 21 people for violating quarantine regulations while infected with the COVID-19 virus. Thirteen were taken into custody in Madinah region and eight in Al-Baha region.