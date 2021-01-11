Forest department to take serious action against sale of Chinese manja

By Mohammed Hussain|   Published: 11th January 2021 8:17 pm IST
Chinese Manja used by kite flyers a major threat to birds

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest Department will take strict action against the manufacture, sale and use of Chinese manja, which is a thread made up of synthetic material coated with sharp substances and is non-biodegradable. Under the section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, any person found to be violating the act is liable and will be punished with imprisonment up to 5 years or with a fine up to one lakh rupees or with both.

Chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden R. Shobha said, “Synthetic thread and glass-coated manja causes injury to wild animals and birds, such thread amounts to hunting under section – 9 which is punishable under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.”

READ:  Govt only cares about lofty investments from NRIs, not issues of migrants: Worker groups

“Under section – 51 with imprisonment of 3 to 7 years and fine not less than Rs.10,000. Also, causing injury or death to domestic animals attracts provision of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960,” she added.

The forest department has directed the police department to keep an eye on the manufacture, sale and use of Chinese manja. The police have also started conducting search operations at the thread making companies and kite markets.

Recently, Hyderabad City Police have arrested two persons for selling manja in the city and have seized hundreds of bundles of synthetic thread after raiding two kite shops in Dhoolpet.

READ:  Hyderabad zoo stops chicken for animals, monitoring migratory birds

Forest department officials asked the citizens to report the use of Chinese manja on the department’s helpline 1800-425-5364 or 040-2323-1440.

In 2016 the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned the manufacture, sale, store, purchase and usage of synthetic manja or nylon thread and all other similar synthetic thread use for kite flying. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohammed Hussain|   Published: 11th January 2021 8:17 pm IST
Back to top button