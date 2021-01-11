Forest dept conducts ‘Plastic Free Drive’ in Narsapur urban forest, collect a ton of plastic

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Department on Sunday collected a ton of plastic material under a special ‘Plastic Free Drive’ in the vicinity of Narsapur Urban Forest Park. The waste was collected from the sides of the road leading to Narsapur – Hyderabad, the forest officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangareddy District Forest Officer V.  Venkateshwar said, ” Plastic items should not be brought in the vicinity of the urban park and forest areas should also be identified as plastic-free zone and any plastic object should be banned from entering the park.”

He further said that if anyone uses plastic or found throwing away plastic in a forest area, a fine will be imposed on them.” It would take nearly a hundred years for the plastic to dissolve in the ground, adding that plastic could also cause many diseases to wildlife,” said Venkateshwar.

Narsapur Range forest personnel of Medak District, locals, representatives volunteers, representatives of Animal Warriors charities and locals of Mambapur village also participated in the drive.

Medak Chief Conservator Saravanan and the forest department officials congratulated participants on the plastic-free drive.

