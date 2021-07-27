Forest dept. official caught red handed while accepting bribe

Hyderabad: A Forest Section Officer of Nellipaka Punem Nagaraju was caught red handed by the sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting the bribe amount of Rs.15000 from a victim.

The victim has been identified as Banoth Veeranna, a native of mallelamadugu village of Ashwapuram mandal.

According to the details revealed Khammam ACB DSP SC Ramanamurthy , the victim Veeranna built a shed with sheets on vacant land manugur- kothagudem.

However, the accused demolished the shed and brought the poles to mondikunta forest.

When the victim demanded the accused to return his poles, he demanded Rs.15000 bribe to return them. Left with no option the victim approached the ACB and lodged a complaint with them.

The ACB officials laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount at Bhadrachalam bus stand. The ACB CIs Srinivas, Ravi and Raghubabu took part in the operation.