Forest officer held in Odisha in disproportionate assets case

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 : An Odisha vigilance team on Tuesday arrested a Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Alok Ranjan Hota, DFO of Chilika Wildlife Division in Khurdha district, was arrested after the vigilance officials found he possessed assets worth over Rs 1 crore, said an official.

Vigilance officials had conducted simultaneous raids at a number of places, including his office and house.

The DFO’s assets included a triple-storeyed building, a single storey building, one four-wheeler, deposits in different banks and post offices, and other investments.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.