Forest officer held in Odisha in disproportionate assets case

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th August 2020 8:46 pm IST
3 Andhra hospital officials held over fire in Covid centre

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 : An Odisha vigilance team on Tuesday arrested a Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Alok Ranjan Hota, DFO of Chilika Wildlife Division in Khurdha district, was arrested after the vigilance officials found he possessed assets worth over Rs 1 crore, said an official.

Vigilance officials had conducted simultaneous raids at a number of places, including his office and house.

The DFO’s assets included a triple-storeyed building, a single storey building, one four-wheeler, deposits in different banks and post offices, and other investments.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close