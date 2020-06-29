Formation of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet likely to be completed by June 30

New Delhi: The formation of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet will be completed by June 30, sources said.

In April, Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput took oath as Ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today evening. It will be their first official meeting in three months after Chouhan became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.

On March 23, after taking an oath as the Chief Minister, the COVID-19 induced lockdown was imposed, and Chouhan could not formally meet the Prime Minister.

