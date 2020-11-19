Former AIMIM corporator Mohammed Ghouse re-joins party

Hyderabad: With just less than two left for the GHMC polls, political events in Hyderabad are taking a new turn. The former AIMIM corporator turned congress leader Mohammed Ghouse on Thursday re-joined the party.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi accompanied him to party headquaters Darussalam in his bullet car. Soon after he arrived at the party office Ghouse was immediately given the primary membership of the party.

In the year 2014, the former corporator joined congress just before the 2016 GHMC polls and his wife contested from the Ghansi Bazaar division on congress ticket but she lost the elections to BJP candidate.

A hardcore party worker and close follower of MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, he was elected as Shahalibanda corporator in 2009 corporation elections, earlier he was also Charminar corporator.

According to the sources, Mohammed Ghouse’s will be contesting the GHMC elections on AIMIM party ticket this time from Ghansi Bazaar division in old city.