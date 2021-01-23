Former AP Minister Akhila Priya gets conditional bail

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday granted conditional bail to former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya who was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a former badminton player and his two brothers from here over a land dispute.

She should present herself before police as per the bail conditions.

Akhila Priya, who was a Minister in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh during the previous TDP regime, was arrested earlier this month in connection with the kidnapping.

A group of around 15 people, posing as Income Tax sleuths with fake search warrants, entered the house of Praveen at Bowenpally on the night of January 5 under the pretext of conducting a raid and abducted him and his two brothers after confining their other family members to a room.

The abductors took Praveen and his brothers to a farmhouse but later abandoned them at Narsingi here in the early hours of January 6 after police intensified a search for them.

Police rescued the trio from there.

