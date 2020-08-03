Former Argentina striker Marco Ruben leaves Rosario Central

Buenos Aires, Aug 3 : Former Argentina international striker Marco Ruben has parted ways with Rosario Central and raised the prospect of ending his career at the age of 33.

Ruben’s contract with the Argentinian Superliga club expired in June and he failed to agree on a new deal following the appointment of Cristian Gonzalez as head coach on July 5, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I want to announce my decision to not play for the rest of 2020,” the former Villarreal player said in a statement on Sunday. “I see this as a pause in my career, though time and circumstances will tell if this break is definitive or not.”

Ruben made 117 first-team appearances and scored 54 goals for Rosario Central after rejoining his original club from Mexico’s Tigres in 2014. He spent 2019 on loan at Brazil’s Atletico Paranaense.

The forward scored in his only full international appearance for Argentina — a 2-1 friendly defeat to Poland in 2011.

Source: IANS

