Former army jawan sets up boxing academy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mirza Ibrahim, a former army jawan who hails from the Tadbun area of Hyderabad has set up a boxing academy at the are crossroads to train the old city youngsters.

He started boxing in 2011, participated in two national meets in Delhi and Haryana and won two medals.

In 2014, Bhiwandi Nationals in Haryana where the selections were taking place for the World Championships, the army selected him and send him to the Nashik army camp for posting. Later, he came on leave to Hyderabad and while in the city went for a car ride with his friends and met with an accident.

After the accident, he was declared unfit as his right-hand finger got damaged.

Now, he has opened a B-MONSTER fitness studio in Tadbun X road where he is giving training to old city youngsters in boxing.

His father runs a cosmetic shop near Charminar and his mother is a housewife. In his early days, while watching WWE wrestling matches, he got interested in boxing.

After seeing his enthusiasm, his father got him admitted to the LB stadium for sports training.

The LB stadium coach saw the potential in him, trained him and made him selected to go to the Boxing Nationals meet in Delhi and Haryana.

The credit of his success goes to his coach Omkar Nayak Yadav who supported him immensely and his father Mirza Omer Ali Baig.