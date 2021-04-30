Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee succumbs to COVID

New Delhi: Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee died of COVID-19 in a private hospital here on Friday.

One the top most lawyers of the country, Sorabjee (91) was tested positive of COVID a few days ago and was being treated in a private hospital in the national capital. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.

In his around seven decades of legal profession, Sorabjee served twice as the Attorney General for India. First from 1989-90 and second from 1998 to 2004.

Born in 1930, Sorabjee started his practice in 1953 and was designated as ‘Senior Advocate’ in 1971 by the Supreme Court.

He was conferred Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award, in 2002 for his exemplary services.