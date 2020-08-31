Former Barca & Man City keeper Bravo signs for Real Betis

31st August 2020
Sevilla, Aug 31 : Spanish football club Real Betis have announced that they have signed goalkeeper Claudio Bravo following his release from Manchester City.

The 37-year-old has signed a one-year contract at Betis with an option for another year included in the deal. The Chilean has become the second signing of the club for the 2020/2021 LaLiga season.

Bravo began his professional career at Colo-Colo in his home country. In 2006, he was signed by Real Sociedad where he spent eight seasons.

In 2016, his good performances drew the attention of FC Barcelona, team that signed him in 2014. Two years later, he was transferred to Manchester City, where he has played until this summer. In his career in clubs, Bravo has played 506 official games.

In his records, Bravo has won two Chilean leagues, two Spanish LaLiga, two Copa del Rey, one Spanish Supercup, one Champions League, One European Supercup, one Clubs World Cup, two Premier League, one FA Cup, three EFL Cup and two Community Shield.

At international level, Bravo has been capped by Chile U20, U23 and senior team. With the senior team, the Green and White keeper has won 123 caps, being he second player with more caps in history of the Chilean national team.

