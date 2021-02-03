Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om passes away at 63

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant, self-proclaimed godman Swami Om passed away on Wednesday due to post-COVID complications, reports said. He was 63-year-old.

This controversial Big B contestant’s real name was Vinodanand Jha.

Even after receiving treatment at AIIMS in Delhi, Swami remained ill. As per the media reports, his condition deteriorated a few days ago and was paralyzed.

This Bigg Boss contestant was evicted from the show for throwing urine on one of his co-contestants Bani J. He made it to the headlines for several other controversies too, including making lewd remarks against Big Boss host Salman Khan and his family.

After getting kicked out of the show, he reportedly slapped Salman Khan. He was also thrashed on a news channel by another guest for his offensive remarks.