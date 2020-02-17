Former BJP ally attacks Yogi govt over attacks on Dalits

A+ A-

Lucknow: The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former BJP ally, has mounted a vicious attack on the Yogi Adityanath government for the increasing attacks on Dalits and OBCs in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Yogi Adityanath government is busy slapping damages on those who damaged government or private property during the protests against the new Citizenship Law. Now, will the government also follow the same model against those who resorted to violence in Mangta in Kanpur Dehat?

“There, the upper caste members burnt houses in Dalit locality. Will the government realise compensation for them so that the Dalits can build their houses,” asked the SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar, who was a minister in Yogi Adityanath government until the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when he was sacked following his repeated attack on the government.

In Mangta village, violence erupted after a minor, belonging to upper case, tore up a poster of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The incident that sparked tension had occurred while ‘Bhim Shobha Yatra’ was being taken out by Dalit community members.

According to reports, after the culmination of ‘Bhim Katha’, members of the Dalit community took out ‘Bhim Shobha Yatra’ in the village on Thursday.

Both the communities had entered into an altercation after a minor youth allegedly hit the Ambedkar poster with a stick. Both the groups allegedly started pelting stones at each other injuring around six persons.

Additional force from nearby police stations and the PAC was rushed to the village to control the situation. The injured were admitted to the district hospital in Akbarpur.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has already announced that she would send a party delegation to Kanpur.

“Dr B R Ambedkar and the Constitution he drafted, is revered by millions of his loyalists. His insult in any form is unacceptable to them. The incident in Mangta where there were protests against his poster being torn and the subsequent action on them is wholly condemnable,” Mayawati had said in a tweet.