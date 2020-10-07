Former CBI chief commits suicide in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 7 : Former CBI chief and Nagaland Governor Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here.

It is learnt that the former state Director General of Police was under depression for sometime now. Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla confirmed the incident.

After his retirement from the CBI, Kumar had settled down in Shimla. After his retirement, he worked briefly for a private university located near here as its chancellor.

A 1973 batch IPS officer, Kumar is survived by his wife and son.

