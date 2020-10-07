Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar commits suicide in Shimla

Shimla: Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here.

Depression

It is learnt that the former state Director General of Police was under depression for sometime now. Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla confirmed the incident.

After his retirement from the CBI, Kumar had settled down in Shimla. After his retirement, he worked briefly for a private university located near here as its chancellor.

He was in service in both the central government and the Himachal Pradesh state government for more than 37 years.

Kumar’s career

Kumar, who joined the Indian Police Service in 1973, took over the reins of the office of the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the Himachal Pradesh in August 2006.

After two years, he was appointed to the sensitive post of CBI Director.

He was sworn-in as the Governor of Nagaland on March 21, 2013 and as Governor of Manipur on July 29, 2013.

