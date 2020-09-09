Former Egypt President Morsi’s son poisoned to death, claim lawyers

Cairo: Lawyers claimed that 25-year-old Abdullah Morsi, son of former Egypt President Mohamed Morsi was poisoned to death. They rejected the statement given by the authorities.

Authorities’ claim

Earlier, authorities have claimed that Abdullah had died of a heart attack. They have said that he had spasms while driving his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, doctors could not save him, they added.

On Sunday, lawyers at Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers alleged that Abdullah was killed. They also said that after the death, he was transported in his car a distance of over 20 km to a hospital.

They further alleged that some of the government officials were aware that it was a murder.

Abdullah Morsi was scared

Co-founder and head of the law firm, Toby Cadman alleged that Abdullah Morsi was scared after he had held some of the government officials responsible for the death of his father.

He had leveled allegations against many persons including Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq.

After the military coup that was carried out by the current President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Mohammed Morsi was sent into jail.

On 17th June 2019, Morsi died in prison.