Former England keeper Joe Hart joins Tottenham Hotspur

London, Aug 19 : Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of former England and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart on a two-year deal that will keep him in North London until 2022.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper, who left Burnley at the end of the 2019/20 season, won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup with Manchester City, having joined the Premier League side from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.

“Firstly, I just want to say thank you to the club for seeing something in me,” Hart told the club’s website on Tuesday. “No getting away from it, it’s been a difficult couple of years for me personally on the football field, but I feel I’ve got so much to give, I feel like I’ve got a lot of quality, a lot in the bank, but not much game time recently.”

He went on to win four Premier League Golden Glove awards and was twice named in the PFA Team of the Year during a 12-year spell at City, where he also spent time on loan at Torino and West Ham United.

On the international stage, Hart has won 75 caps for England and represented the Three Lions at one World Cup and two European Championships.

“I’ve tried to grow as a person, tried to grow as a player, tried to use my time, tried to look at it differently… if I’m not playing on the pitch, what can I get out of myself off the pitch? I still feel like exactly the same player, and I still feel like I’ve got more to give,” he added.

Source: IANS

