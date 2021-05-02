Former health minister Eatala Rajender dropped from State Cabinet

Hyderabad: A day after the district collector Medak submitted report to Chief Secretary in connection with the alleged land grabbing allegations, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has dropped Eatala Rajender from the state cabinet.

Governor Telangana Dr. Tamilsai Soundaryarajan on Sunday evening has endorsed the Chief Minister’s proposal to drop the former heath Minister Eatala Rajender from state cabinet.

A order has been issued by the Raj Bhavan this evening. It may be remembered that two days ago Rajender was stripped off from the health minister’s post.

The Collector Medak and the ACB Vigilance teams have swiftly probed into the allegations about the land grabbing allegations against Eatala Rajender at Achanapeta.

The RDO Toopran Hysam Prakash has led a team of six members and conducted the digital survey in the issue and all the records were examined.

The report submitted by the district collector Medak allegedly explains encroachment by Jamuna Hatcheries belonging to Eatala Rajender

AS per the preliminary report submitted by the District Collector Medak, the AC 66-01 gts od assigned land has been illegally in possession of Jamuna Hatcheris Limited and also that many trees were felled illegally for constructing the road.

The report also said some Patta lands are converted into Non-agricultural lands and buildings have also come up on the land.