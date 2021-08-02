Former health minister Eatala Rajender undergoes surgery in city

By SM Bilal|   Published: 2nd August 2021 11:03 pm IST
Eatala Rajender removed from Health Minister's post, KCR to wrest portfolio
Eatala Rajendar (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Former Minister Eatala Rajender today underwent a surgery on his knee at a hospital in the city. He will be under the supervision of doctors for a period of one week. He will take a decision on continuation of his padayatra only after taking the opinion of the treating doctors.

Etela launched his padayatra on July 19 from Battivaanipalli of Kamalapur mandal of Warangal urban district. The padayatra went on for 12 days in the huzurabad constituency. However, he fell ill at Kondapaka of Veenavanka mandal on Friday last week and was rushed to Apollo hospitals in the city.

The doctors found that the oxygen and blood pressure levels of the former minister fell while the sugar levels increased. Although his supporters thought he would resume his padayatra after recovering from the ailment, their hopes have now been shattered following the knee surgery of the minister

