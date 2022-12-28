Former Hindustan Organic Chemicals GM gets 1 yr jail, Rs 3 cr fine in DA case

Thiruvanthapuram: A special CBI court in Kerala has sentenced a former General Manager of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd to one year rigorous imprisonment in case of owning disproportionate assets.

The court also slapped a Rs 3 crore fine on Jayaraman Gopal alias J. Gopal, the then General Manager and Officiating Executive Director, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Ambalamugal, Ernakulam.

The CBI registered this case on April 13, 2005 against Gopal and his wife on allegations that he, while functioning as Dy. General Manger (Projects), and Officiating Executive Director and other positions in Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, during the period from 1998 to 2005 had amassed assets in his name and in the name of his family members, disproportionate to his known source of income, to the tune of Rs 1,55,84,569.

After investigations, a charge sheet was filed against Gopal, and the trial court found him guilty.