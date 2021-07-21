Former Huzurabad Cong chief, Kaushik Reddy joins TRS in KCR’s presence

Hyderabad: Days after he resigned from the Congress party following an audio clip row, Huzurabad leader Kaushik Reddy on Wednesday joined Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the presence of its supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reddy had announced his decision to join TRS in a statement. “I have come to this decision after deliberating with all of them for 5 – 6 days. Tomorrow (Wednesday) by 1 p.m. all my friends and soldiers should assemble at the TRS party office,” he said.

Along with Kaushik, his father P Sainath Reddy also received party membership at the TRS Bhavan here. Welcoming both of them, KCR said that all those joining the TRS are in favour of the state’s development.

Kaushik Reddy, who also happens to be the cousin of former TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, quit the party after its leadership issued show-cause notices for indulging in anti-party activities. A clip of him claiming that TRS’ party ticket in the upcoming Huzurabad by-election has been confirmed to him.

He was further heard saying to pay youth a sum of Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 or Rs 5,000 and bring them into the party.

After submitting his resignation, Kaushik Reddy in a press meet made allegations against the newly appointed TPCC President Revanth Reddy by saying that he paid Rs 50 crore to AICC leader Manickam Tagore to get the post of Telangana Congress president.

Kaushik is the latest entry into the party. Last week, former TDP chief L Ramana too joined TRS in KCR’s presence.