Former IAS Officer Kamineni Umapathy Rao is no more

Hyderabad: Kamineni Umapathy Rao, former IAS officer, passed away today at the age of 92, due to age related problems, at Hyderabad.

He remained a humble and simple man till his last breathe. He was a highly principled civil servant upholding strong values of selflessness and generosity. He rendered yeoman service during his tenure as a civil servant with the erstwhile Government of Andhra Pradesh and held several responsible positions including Secretary Education, VC, Osmania University, he served as the first Executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Mr Umapathy hailed from the royal lineage of DomakondaSamsthanam. He was instrumental in the renovation of his ancestral home, Domakonda Fort, the Shiva temple in the precincts of the fort.

Mr Umapathy was deeply committed to the empowerment of women and was associated with several initiatives related to women and child welfare, especially in Domakonda village.

He was known for his great sense of humour, and was a patron of Urdu poetry and shayari.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s paternal grandfather and Kamineni patriarch Umapathy Rao Kamineni, father of Upasana’s father Anil Kamineni, passed away. He breathed his last today.

