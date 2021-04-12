Former IAS officer Shafiquzzaman praises AP waqf board’s webinar about civil services

Hyderabad: Former IAS officer Mohammed Shafiquzzaman praised AP waqf board’s awareness drive about civil services. After attending the seminar conducted by the wakf board, he issued an appeal.

In the appeal, he wrote, “Muslims in India are passing through a very critical phase. In these trying times, the only way out is to remain focused on education, excellence & leadership and enhance and accelerate participation in the nation building of our country”.

He also wrote that presently, the Muslims’ share in Civil Services remained abysmally low around just 3 percent as against the population share of 14.23 percent as per the 2011 census.

The former IAS officer who attended the waqf board’s ‘Early Goal setting: Dream Big’ webinar on April 11 said that it was a highly refreshing experience for him.

He further wrote, “I have no hesitation in saying that the webinar session is a must for every student not only for those who aspire to become IAS or IPS but also who want to set goals to become innovators and institution builders”.

It may be mentioned that the program of the waqf board is to spread awareness about the civil services examination. The target group is students of classes 9, 10, 11, 12, under graduation, and college teachers.

Apart from Civil Services Examination, the board is trying to spread awareness about higher professions. The aim of the webinars is to help students in setting early goals.

The open-ended sessions take place fortnightly. It can be attended either by downloading Webex or by using it from a browser. For further details, please contact 9490044933 or 9854133151.