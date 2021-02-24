Former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda joins BJP

By Mansoor|   Published: 24th February 2021 9:55 pm IST
Photo: Former Indian cricker Ashok Dinda (Source: Twitter/Ashoke Dinda)

Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Kolkata.

Dinda was formally inducted into the party in presence of the Union Minister Babul Supriyo and state BJP vice president Arjun Singh at a public meeting in Kolkata.

Recently, Indian bowler Ashok Dinda had announced retirement from all formats of the game. The pacer represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is, picking 12 and 17 wickets respectively. 

Dinda’s induction into the BJP comes ahead of the Assembly elections. Elections for the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal that comprises 294 seats are set to be held this year as the current tenure ends on May 30.

Earlier in the day, India cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Published: 24th February 2021 9:55 pm IST
Back to top button