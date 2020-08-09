Former Indian footballer Manitombi Singh passes away

Kolkata, Aug 9 : Former Indian footballer Laishram Manitombi Singh passed away on Sunday. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of Manitombi.

He was a member of the Indian squad that triumphed the LG Cup at the Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam in 2002. The former international player was 39 when he passed away.

The right full-back came off the bench against hosts Vietnam on August 6, 2002 to make his international debut. Besides representing India in that tournament, he played in two friendlies against Jamaica at Watford and Wolverhampton.

Praful Patel, President, All India Football Federation, sent his condolence message: “It is sad to hear that Manitombi Singh is no more. I share the grief.”

He represented India in the 2002 Asian Games in Busan as well.

Kushal Das, general secretary, AIFF said, “Manitombi was a talented footballer and full of energy. May his soul rest in peace.”

At the club level, he captained Mohun Bagan to win the Airlines Gold Cup in 2004. He donned the green and maroon colours for consecutive two seasons (2003-2004) wherein he scored three goals. He was part of Mohun Bagan’s triumphant IFA Shield campaign in 2003.

He also represented Manipur in Santosh Trophy.

