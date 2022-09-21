Former IPS officer Praveen Kumar meets Zaheeruddin Ali Khan

Hyderabad: IPS-VRS Dr R.S. Praveen Kumar, former additional DGP and president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana State along with BSP state minorities convenors Abrar Hussain Azad and Maulana Shafi Masoodi met and greet Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor of Siasat Urdu Daily on completion of 75 years in Urdu print media, now Urdu, English & Electronic Media.

Dr Kumar described his life journey started in a poor family in Alampur Gadwal, studied in govt school, govt college Kurnool (United AP), veterinary doctor in N.G.Ranga University and then succeed Indian Public Services (IPS) in 2005.

He worked as commissioner Kareem Nagar and Ananthapur and then availed VRS when he was additional DGP Telangana Police. He worked as secretary for SC & ST Gurukul Residential School and helped in setting up 71 minorities residentials schools as Secretary SC,ST, BC & Minorities Development.

To help peoples by making Policy, he came in politics. He joined Jyoti Rao Phuley, Dr B.R.Ambedkar ideology based Kanshiram’s party Bahujan Samaj Party( BSP) and started 300 days yatra to know & understand public graveness of state.

After completion of 100 days, he visited Dubai and USA and met workers of Telugu States.

On September 20, 2022, he is again starting second phase of yatra from Munugode.

According to him, Raj Gopal Reddy who was Congress MLA resigned and joined BJP for benefits.

He further said that the peoples of Munugode is going to face election and the ruling govt TRS is offerings schemes and false promises.

Dr. Kumar is urging for support and promises to work without discrimination in religion, cast, colour and boundaries.