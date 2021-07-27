Former IPS officer Praveen Kumar to join BSP on August 8

Hyderabad: R S Praveen Kumar who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service last week is all set to formally join Kanshi Ram’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). This was officially announced by the former officer on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Praveen Kumar has planned to organize a mass public gathering of five lakh persons in Nalgonda district and will join the party in the presence of BSP National co-ordinator Ramji Gowtham. It is likely that the former IPS officer’s army of SWAREOS will throng for the meeting in large numbers.

Though Praveen Kumar’s sudden resignation brought a surprise for the Government too, but his entry into the active politics was eminent. In his resignation message, the former IPS officer has praised the founder of BSP Kanshi Ram.