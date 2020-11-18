Former IPS officer seeks probe into death of education minister Mewa Lal Choudhary’s wife, sparks political row

Patna, Nov 17 : With CM Nitish Kumar facing criticism over inclusion of Mewa Lal Choudhary in his cabinet, a former senior IPS officer has further sparked a row by writing to DGP Bihar seeking a detailed investigation into the allegedly mysterious death of Choudhary’s wife.

Amitabh Kumar Das, an IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has levelled serious allegations against Choudhary and claimed that the mysterious death of his wife Neeta could be a political conspiracy with links to a recruitment scam allegedly perpetrated by Choudhary.

Das had taken voluntary retirement in 2018.

“I have information about the mysterious death of Neeta Choudhary. Her death could be a part of deep political conspiracy. Her death is connected to the recruitment scam,” Das said in a letter.

Former MLA Neeta Choudhary was found with serious burn injuries at her home on May 27, 2019 and succumbed to her injuries on June 2, 2019.

“The Bihar police had taken swift action in mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. I firmly believe that Bihar police will do the same in this case too. I am expecting the Bihar police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe her death and quiz ML Choudhary in this case,” Das said.

IANS has a copy of the letter written by Das to DGP Bihar.

Asked why he had written to Bihar DGP A.K. Singhal, Das said: “I have served for 24 years as IPS officer in Bihar. As a responsible citizen, it is my duty to point out wrongdoing in society,” added Das.

Choudhary has bagged a coveted berth in Nitish Kumar cabinet and is the new education minister of Bihar. He took oath on Monday along with CM Nitish Kumar, two deputy CMs and 11 other ministers at the Raj Bhawan.

Mewa Lal Choudhary was under attack for alleged “gross irregularities” in the appointment of 161 assistant professors-cum-junior scientists in 2012 when he was the vice chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University in Bhagalpur district.

Source: IANS

