Former Iranian official hints at possible assassination attempt on Trump

Tehran: Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a former senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hinted at an assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump, implying that he could face a drone attack while sunbathing at his mansion in the US state of Florida.

“Trump has done something so that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago. As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple,” media outlet Iran International quoted Larijani as saying during an interview with Iranian TV, which got widely circulated on social media.

The threat came weeks after Trump declared a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, ending the 12-day escalating conflict that began with Israel’s Operation Rising Lion on June 13, which targeted key Iranian military and nuclear assets.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks on Israeli cities and, later, on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq. Tehran’s move followed American strikes on its nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

In response to the threat, Trump laughed it off during an interview with American media outlet Fox News as the host asked when he last went sunbathing.

Also Read Donald Trump to impose 35 pc tariff on Canada

“It’s been a long time. I don’t know, maybe I was around seven or so. I’m not too big into it,” the US Leader replied. “I guess it’s a threat. I’m sure it’s not a threat, actually, but perhaps it is,” he added.

Recently, Iran’s one of the most senior Shia clerics, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, has declared President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “enemies of God” in a ‘fatwa’ (religious decree) against them.

“Any person or regime that threatens the Leader or Marja (May God forbid) is considered an enemy of God,” the senior Shia cleric said in his fatwa.

“Any cooperation or support for that enemy by Muslims or Islamic states is haram or forbidden. It is necessary for all Muslims around the world to make these enemies regret their words and mistakes,” the ‘fatwa’ added.

Reports suggest that the fatwa followed after alleged threats by President Trump and Israeli officials against the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

President Trump, earlier on his social media platform, said that he saved Khamenei from “a very ugly and ignominious death” and accused the Iranian Supreme Leader of making a false statement regarding victory over Israel.