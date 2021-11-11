Former J&K Deputy Chief Minister gets demolition notice

Jammu: Former J&K Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Nirmal Singh was on Wednesday served a demolition notice by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) for raising an illegally-constructed house.

JDA has asked him to remove his illegally constructed house within five days.

The notice dated November 8, 2021, says in case the illegal construction is not removed within five days, the JDA will utilise its enforcement wing for its removal.

The demolition notice served to him under Section 7 (3) of Control of Building Operation Act, 1988, says that Singh has not attained valid permission from the competent authority as prescribed under law.

“Now, therefore in exercise of the power conferred under section 7 (3) Control of Building Operation Act, 1988 read with Resolution No JDA/CTP/BPC/26-B dated: 06-10-2007 of the Building Operations Controlling Authority Jammu Local Area you are hereby directed to remove the illegal construction on your own level within five days from the date of issuance of the order.

“If you fail to remove the illegal construction with a stipulated period of time the same shall be demolished by the enforcement wing of JDA and the cost of removal shall be recovered from you as arrears of land revenue,” the notice issued by the JDA’s Building Operations Controlling Authority said.