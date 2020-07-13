Former judge Agarwal visits Bikru village in UP

By Nihad Amani Updated: July 13, 2020, 3:36 pm IST
Former judge Agarwal visits Bikru village in UP

Kanpur:  Justice Shashikant Agarwal (retd), heading the judicial commission set up to probe the July 3 ambush wherein eight police officials were killed, visited Bikru village in Kanpur district on Monday as part of his assigned task.

Justice Agarwal spoke to the villagers and gathered information on the incident. He also visited the spot where a raiding police party was ambushed by Vikas Dubey and his gang.

His visit comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the judicial inquiry into the July 3 ambush as well as the July 10 encounter killing of main accused Vikas Dubey near Kanpur.

The probe panel will have its headquarters in Kanpur and submit its report within two months.

The judicial investigation will also cover the encounters of criminals done by police during this period. Six criminals, including Dubey, were killed in these encounters between July 3 and July 10.

According to an official release, the judicial commission will also investigate the police-criminals nexus to check recurrence of such incidents in future.

The commission has been tasked to suggest measures to stop such nexus from developing.

The state government had also set up a Special Investigation Team headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy on Saturday to probe the police role in the July 3 incident.

